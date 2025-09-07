Now, Devotees Can Order Prasad Of Badrinath-Kedarnath Online
The Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has tied up with India Post to deliver the prasad within the country and 140 nations across the globe.
Published : September 7, 2025 at 5:35 PM IST
Dehradun: Devotees from across the country and world visit the Chardham at Uttarakhand every year.
However, a large number of devotees are unable to visit the holy places in the state and for their convenience, the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has taken the initiative to deliver prasad to their homes. This will enable devotees to order the prasad of Badrinath and Kedarnath from the comfort of their homes through speed post.
Every year a large number of devotees from across the world visit the Chardham. However, the Chardham Yatra can be undertaken only for six months. "BKTC has entered into an agreement with India Post to deliver prasad to the homes of the devotees of Lord Badrinath and Kedarnath located in the country and abroad," Hemant Dwivedi, president of BKTC.
The prasad will be delivered within the country and 140 nations across the globe, he said. Dwivedi said the prasad will be delivered in any corner of the country within a minimum of 24 hours and a maximum of 72 hours.
BKTC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vijay Thapliyal said the prasad box has pictures of Lord Badrinath and Baba Kedar on the outside. The interior of the box has small wooden idols. He said the box will consist of Choulai laddoos to promote local products.
This apart, Gangajal, Panchmeva prasadam, Badrinath ki Tulsi, Baba Kedar rudraksha, Badri Vishal Lord Tulsi ki mala, Booklet of Aartis of both the Dhams, Badrinath ka Chandan, Kedarnath Vibhuti, auspicious thread, sacred threat, Patka, and Misri Prasad, besides the symbolic form of Lord Badri and Kedar, coins will also be part of the box.
Devotees can order the prasad from the official website of Badrinath-Kedar Mandir Samiti - www.badrinath-kedarnath.gov.in.
Anusuya Prasad Chamola, Director of Uttarakhand Postal Circle, Dehradun, said an MOU in this regard had been signed long back but the services have started recently. Indian Postal Department has so far delivered 97 consignments to various places, he informed.
