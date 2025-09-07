ETV Bharat / state

Now, Devotees Can Order Prasad Of Badrinath-Kedarnath Online

Dehradun: Devotees from across the country and world visit the Chardham at Uttarakhand every year.

However, a large number of devotees are unable to visit the holy places in the state and for their convenience, the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has taken the initiative to deliver prasad to their homes. This will enable devotees to order the prasad of Badrinath and Kedarnath from the comfort of their homes through speed post.

Every year a large number of devotees from across the world visit the Chardham. However, the Chardham Yatra can be undertaken only for six months. "BKTC has entered into an agreement with India Post to deliver prasad to the homes of the devotees of Lord Badrinath and Kedarnath located in the country and abroad," Hemant Dwivedi, president of BKTC.

The prasad will be delivered within the country and 140 nations across the globe, he said. Dwivedi said the prasad will be delivered in any corner of the country within a minimum of 24 hours and a maximum of 72 hours.