Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee Seeks Action Against Charging Devotees On Pretext Of 'Online Darshan'

The committee has written to the concerned police station to register a case against the elements charging the devotees.

A view of Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand
A view of Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 14, 2025 at 4:20 PM IST

By Dheeraj Sajwan

Dehradun: The Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) in Uttarakhand has sought police action into misleading and false information on social media platforms in the name of online puja at the two Dhams in the state.

In a letter to the in-charge police officer of the Badrinath Dham Police Station, the Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee said that money was being collected from devotees in the name of online puja paaths and offerings at the twin dhams in Uttarakhand. The Committee made it clear that apart from the official website of the temple committee, no other website was authorised to perform the online puja.

Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee Seeks Action Against Charging Devotees On Pretext Of 'Online Darshan'
Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee Seeks Action Against Charging Devotees On Pretext Of 'Online Darshan' (ETV Bharat)

“Due to misleading and false facts being propagated on social media and dissemination of wrong information, the dignity of the Shri Dhams is being adversely impacted and the sentiments of the devotees are being hurt,” the committee said. The committee has written to the concerned police station to register a case against the elements charging the devotees.

Rishi Prasad Sati, Vice President of Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee, said that there are many such people on social media who claim to provide online worship facility in Kedarnath Dham and Badrinath Dham.

Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee
Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (ETV Bharat)

Every year lakhs of pilgrims reach the four Dhams in Uttarakhand but for the last few years it has been seen that not only pilgrims, but social media influencers are also reaching the four Dhams many of whom have been accused of duping devotees in the name of online darshan.

Sati said that the responsibility of maintaining Badrinath Dham lies with the Badri Kedar Temple Committee adding the temple committee was fully committed to the maintenance of these temples.

