ETV Bharat / state

POCSO Court Convicts 6 More In 1992 Ajmer Rape-Blackmail Case; Over 100 Girls Victims

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 17 hours ago

Updated : 16 hours ago

Remaining six accused of the 1992 Ajmer rape and blackmail case were convicted by POCSO Court-2 on Tuesday. Earlier, the main accused and four convicts were ordered life imprisonment but the Supreme Court sentenced them to 10 years in jail while four others were acquitted in 2001 and one is still absconding.

POSCO Court Convicts 6 More In 1992 Ajmer Rape-Blackmail Case; Over 100 Girls Were Gangraped
Representational Picture (ETV Bharat/ File)

Ajmer (Rajasthan): A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act Court in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Tuesday convicted six remaining accused in the rape and blackmail case in Ajmer in 1992, where more than 100 school girls were sexually exploited.

Virendra Singh, Assistant Director, Prosecution said six accused namely Syed Nafees Chishti, Iqbal Bhati, Salim Chishti, Sohail Ghani, Zameer and Naseem alias Tarzan, have been held guilty by the court after hearing both the sides. The POCSO court-2 has sent the convicts to judicial custody.

Five of the six accused were earlier sent to jail but were currently on bail. Among them, Syed Nafees Chishti has been in jail for eight years, Mumbai-resident Iqbal Bhati was jailed for 3.5 years, Sohail Ghani for four years, Naseem and Salim Chishti for seven years.

Notably, four convicts namely Ishrat, Anwar Chishti, Shamshu Bhishti and Puttan Allahabadi were ordered life imprisonment. After which, the Supreme Court had sentenced them to 10 years in jail. Similarly, the main accused, Syed Farooq Chishti was sentenced to life imprisonment by the court in 2007 but the Supreme Court sentenced him to 10 years.

In 2001, the court had acquitted Mahesh Lodhani, Harish Tolani, Kailash Soni and Parvez Ansari in this case. Another individual, Almas Maharaj, is still absconding and it is being told that he fled to US after his name surfaced in the case, where he also acquired an American citizenship. Despite being absconding, a chargesheet has been filed against him in the court, but the decision has not yet been yet.

The case dates back to 1992 when the then president of Ajmer Youth Congress, Farooq Chishti, his associate Nafees Chishti and henchmen allegedly called many girls to parties in farm houses and restaurants, where they were drugged and gang-raped. Also, their obscene photographs were taken and on the basis of these photographs, these girls were forced to bring others.

Finally, some girls mustered courage to go to police and their statements were recorded. However, these victims kept getting threats and they did not go to police again.

Meanwhile some of the obscene photographs were leaked from a studio in Ajmer and went viral. After which, police registered a case and investigated the matter. It was revealed that more than 100 school girls were gangraped and due to the political connections of the accused, even after the case was registered, no girl dared to come forward.

Then, police started searching for the victims on the basis of the photographs. Some of the victims died by suicide while a few left the city. The police worked hard and recorded the statements of some victims.

Read more

Minor Girl From Bihar's Gaya Gang-Raped, Two Accused held

Ajmer (Rajasthan): A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act Court in Rajasthan's Ajmer district on Tuesday convicted six remaining accused in the rape and blackmail case in Ajmer in 1992, where more than 100 school girls were sexually exploited.

Virendra Singh, Assistant Director, Prosecution said six accused namely Syed Nafees Chishti, Iqbal Bhati, Salim Chishti, Sohail Ghani, Zameer and Naseem alias Tarzan, have been held guilty by the court after hearing both the sides. The POCSO court-2 has sent the convicts to judicial custody.

Five of the six accused were earlier sent to jail but were currently on bail. Among them, Syed Nafees Chishti has been in jail for eight years, Mumbai-resident Iqbal Bhati was jailed for 3.5 years, Sohail Ghani for four years, Naseem and Salim Chishti for seven years.

Notably, four convicts namely Ishrat, Anwar Chishti, Shamshu Bhishti and Puttan Allahabadi were ordered life imprisonment. After which, the Supreme Court had sentenced them to 10 years in jail. Similarly, the main accused, Syed Farooq Chishti was sentenced to life imprisonment by the court in 2007 but the Supreme Court sentenced him to 10 years.

In 2001, the court had acquitted Mahesh Lodhani, Harish Tolani, Kailash Soni and Parvez Ansari in this case. Another individual, Almas Maharaj, is still absconding and it is being told that he fled to US after his name surfaced in the case, where he also acquired an American citizenship. Despite being absconding, a chargesheet has been filed against him in the court, but the decision has not yet been yet.

The case dates back to 1992 when the then president of Ajmer Youth Congress, Farooq Chishti, his associate Nafees Chishti and henchmen allegedly called many girls to parties in farm houses and restaurants, where they were drugged and gang-raped. Also, their obscene photographs were taken and on the basis of these photographs, these girls were forced to bring others.

Finally, some girls mustered courage to go to police and their statements were recorded. However, these victims kept getting threats and they did not go to police again.

Meanwhile some of the obscene photographs were leaked from a studio in Ajmer and went viral. After which, police registered a case and investigated the matter. It was revealed that more than 100 school girls were gangraped and due to the political connections of the accused, even after the case was registered, no girl dared to come forward.

Then, police started searching for the victims on the basis of the photographs. Some of the victims died by suicide while a few left the city. The police worked hard and recorded the statements of some victims.

Read more

Minor Girl From Bihar's Gaya Gang-Raped, Two Accused held

Last Updated : 16 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

1992 AJMER RAPE AND BLACKMAILPOSCO COURT CONVICTS 6OBSCENE PHOTOGRAPHSAJMER POCSO COURT RAPE BLACKMAIL

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Boeing Starliner Astronauts: What 6 Months In Space May Do To Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore's Perception Of Time

Opinion | Bangladesh Crisis Props Up Challenge To Regional Communal Peace

First Turbines Of India-Funded Mega Dam In Bhutan Start Operating

China's Growing 'Robotaxi' Fleet Sparks Concern, Wonder On Streets

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.