Minor Girl From Bihar's Gaya Gang-Raped, Two Accused held

Gaya (Bihar): A sensational case of gang rape of a 12-year-old minor girl came to light in the Gaya district of Bihar. According to the police, three youths forced the minor to eat food laced with a sedative when she became unconscious they raped her. On receiving the information, the police swung into action and arrested the two accused.

The incident took place in the Magadh University Police Station area of ​​Gaya district. The police said that on August 17, in the afternoon, the 12-year-old minor had gone to her farm to collect firewood. Meanwhile, three youths, who were waiting for the opportunity, forcibly picked her up and took her to a room on the farm premises.

After this, the youths forcibly made her consume food laced with sedatives and soon after she became unconscious. Immediately, all three youths together gang-raped the minor. After that, all three left the minor in the room and ran away after locking it from outside.

When the minor, who had gone to get firewood, did not return home, the family got worried. They immediately started looking for her. Meanwhile, someone from the village said that the girl was seen in the room. After the family members reached the spot, the room was closed and locked from outside. The family members somehow peeped into the room through the window and then took out the girl in an unconscious state after breaking open the door.

The victim and the family members were brought to Magadh University Police Station by Dial 112 team, who reached the spot upon receiving the information. An FIR was registered based on their complaint. After that, the police swung into action and raided several places in search of the three accused and the police succeeded in arresting two accused. All three youths, who committed the gang-rape are residents of the same village.

"A case of rape of a minor has come to light. Police took immediate action in this case. Two accused have been arrested. The third accused is also being searched. Police are engaged in further action," said Ashish Bharti, SSP, Gaya.