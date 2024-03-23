Outrage as Over 200 Poplar Trees Axed at UNESCO-awarded Kashmir College; Admin Cites Safety Concerns

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): In a move that has sparked outrage among a section of the society, authorities at the Amar Singh College, second oldest educational institution in Kashmir, founded in 1913, has recently axed over 200 towering poplar trees from its campus. The college administration has cited safety reasons for the felling of the trees.

These trees, which had become synonymous with the college's identity over the years, formed a majestic green tunnel leading to the institute's 114-year-old heritage building, blending Anglo-Indian architecture.

The axing of these iconic trees has triggered a wave of protest among students, college alumni, and environmentalists alike. Once guiding visitors to a serene round green park, now set to be replaced by a concrete fountain area, the loss of these trees is deeply felt by the college community.

Junaid Dar, a former student, expressed his dismay, labeling the act as "cold-hearted butchering of trees." In a heartfelt statement, he lamented, "The shameless destruction of our beautiful landscapes is unforgivable; spare these green treasures. Show some compassion, preserve these green tunnels and patches of nature that hold our memories."

Criminal Lawyer Deeba Ashraf, an alumni of the college, echoed the sentiment, highlighting the trees' significance as an integral part of Amar Singh College's identity. "These trees were the identity of Amar Singh College. Anyone, including filmmakers, who shot in college would begin by capturing these trees that stood high in the sky," Ashraf stated, reflecting on the loss of a notable landmark.

Hakim Sameer Hamdani, design director of INTACH Kashmir, expressed concern over the axing of poplar trees, stating, "First, they constructed a high masonry wall when the original plain chain link fence looked good. Now this disaster. Wish someone would get fired for this act of vandalism."

In defense of the decision, Principal Sheikh Aijaz Bashir cited safety concerns, asserting that the trees had aged and posed a danger to life and property. "The trees have aged over a period of time and are posing serious danger to life and property. There have been some accidents as well," Aijaz explained, justifying the felling of the trees.

He further elaborated on the college's plans for a major makeover, aiming to enhance visibility and beautify the campus. "There will be a see-through gate which will make the heritage building visible. We are also coming up with a state-of-the-art fountain," Aijaz said. He assured that the axed trees have already been replaced by conifers planted in parallel rows by the Department of Social Forestry J&K in 2018-19.

Aijaz said that the project commenced in 2019 under the auspices of the Forest Department. “They had initiated tendering for the removal of 234 trees within the campus. However, it faced delays initially due to circumstances arising from the abrogation of Article 370 and later due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The project was deemed necessary in light of the 2014 flood situation. It's important to note that not all the trees have been felled; only those along the periphery and the main avenue were affected. He assured that the campus would retain its greenery. I joined this college last year, and the project resumed following another survey conducted by the Forest Department," he said.

Amar Singh College, sprawling across 35 hectares of land, had previously earned acclaim for its restoration initiatives. The institution was honored with the Award of Merit in the 2020 UNESCO Asia-Pacific Awards for Cultural Heritage Conservation.