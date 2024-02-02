Police Seize Cash, Gold and Silver Worth Rs 11 Cr during Vehicle Checks in Andhra Pradesh

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh): In a major pre-election crackdown, the Andhra Pradesh police seized cash, gold, and silver at different places in the state during the checking of vehicles, a police official said on Friday.

The estimated cost of all the items including cash is Rs 11 crore, he added.

Police sources said Nellore Inspector M. Babi of Tellavari Nawabupeta conducted searches near the Atmakuru bus stand with his staff on Thursday where L. Apparao, B. Pawan, S. Durgaprasad Reddy, B. Sairamkrishna from Rajahmundry, P. Tatarao, T. Ramesh, T. Satyaveni, and P. Manikantha were found suspicious following this they were detained after their bags were checked.

"All of them were gold merchants and carrying Rs. 4,38,50,000 cash without any documents for buying gold," said police.

"Officials checked the bags of another four suspicious persons belonging to Rajahmundry, who got off the train near Nellore railway station with cash of Rs 1,44,50,000. They did did not carry any necessary documents and hence were detained. The accused were identified as Vikas, B. Narasimham, V. Sathyanarayana," police sources added.

According to police sources, while inspecting the Venkatachalam toll plaza area on Thursday morning, Inspector, Ankama Rao, said the bags of Jilani, Dawood, and Arshad, who hail from Narasa Raopet of Palnadu district were checked in the private bus going from Vijayawada to Puducherry and they seized undocumented cash of Rs 1,44,50,000.

Officials said that a total seized amount of Rs. 7,27,50,000 cash is being handed over to the Income Tax Department officials.

Meanwhile, it is understood that cash, gold, and silver worth 4.59 crore were seized in Kurnool district when Kurnool Special Branch Police conducted vehicle checks at Amakadoo Toll Plaza in Krishnagiri Mandal on Thursday night. "A private sleeper AC Travels bus going from Hyderabad to Coimbatore was also searched where cash including gold and silver was seized from four persons," police sources added.

Police also seized cash of Rs. 1.28 crore from one Amar Pratap Power of Nandyal, 3.195 kg gold from Venkatesh Rahul of Coimbatore, around Rs 19.23 lakh cash and 1.37 of gold from Senthil Kumar of Coimbatore and 5 kg silver biscuits from Sabari Rajan of Salem. The seized items did not have any documents and the value of these is estimated to be 4 crore 59 lakhs, sources added.