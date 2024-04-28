PM Modi Should Answer Why Assurances to Telangana Not Fulfilled: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Sharpening his attack on BJP, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should come for campaigning in the state after "answering" why assurances made to Telangana in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act have not been fulfilled by the Centre.

Addressing an election campaign meeting at LB Nagar here, he said Modi, who will visit Telangana on April 30 for an election campaign, should come only after answering why establishment of a steel plant and railway coach factory as per the Act have not been fulfilled.

He claimed that Modi had insulted Telangana with his comments in the past that mother (Andhra Pradesh) was killed (by the previous UPA regime) to give birth to the child (Telangana). "That's why, a need has arisen to boycott BJP from Telangana," said Revanth Reddy, who is also the president of Congress in the state. He accused the BJP of playing politics with religion.

"When we ask why the steel plant has not been set up, they say we celebrated Hanuman Jayanti," he said. He also alleged that BJP is "begging for votes" in the name of Gods. Revanth Reddy reiterated his allegation that BJP would abolish SC, ST, OBC and minority reservations.

Dubbing the Congress' campaign claim that BJP would abolish reservations if voted to power at the Centre again as the biggest lie of the decade, Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy on Sunday mocked Rahul Gandhi and Chief Minister Revanth Reddy saying they are "daydreaming".

Revanth Reddy also attacked opposition BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, saying that the latter did not come to the secretariat though he was chief minister for 10 years and remained inaccessible. He also said his government has implemented promises, including free travel for women in state-run RTC buses, LPG cylinders for Rs 500 and free power up to 200 units to the poor.

After its success in the Legislative Assembly polls held in November last year, the Congress is hoping to continue the momentum and consolidate the gains in the Lok Sabha elections. Polling for all the 17 LS seats in Telangana would be held on May 13.