Palghar Sailor Dies in Pakistan Jail; Body Still in Karachi after 90 Days

Palghar (Maharashtra): A sailor from Dahanu tehsil of Palghar district, who was lodged in the Pakistan Jail died inside the prison.

The deceased has been identified as 55-year-old Vinod Laxman Kol (55). Even after a month and a half, Vinod's family has not received his body.

The sailor accidentally went into Pakistan's maritime territory while fishing and later was lodged inside a Pakistan jail. His family members claimed that they have not received his body even after a month and a half.

According to his family members, around two years ago, Kol crossed the Indian border into Pakistan's maritime territory while fishing.

"Kol and his colleagues had gone to the Arabian Sea for fishing on September 25, 2022 with a fishing boat 'Matsyagandha' from Okha port, Gujarat. By mistake, he crossed the border of India and entered Pakistan. He was arrested by the Pakistan Coast Guard on 27 September 2022. It had nine sailors. Seven of the sailors were tribals from Dahanu tehsil," added Kol's family members.

"Vinod died in Karachi jail on March 18 after suffering a stroke in the bathroom on March 8. We don't want any help, just hand over the body," demanded Vinod's family.

They added that apart from Kol, Navshya Mahadya Bhimra, Sarita Sonya Umbarsada, Krishna Ramaj Bujad, Vijay Mohan Nagawasi, Jairam Janya Salkar, Udhra Raman Padvi were arrested. A

Meanwhile, senior journalist Jatin Desai, an expert on India-Pakistan matters, claimed that Kol's body will arrive in India on April 30 or May 1. Kol is survived by his wife Sakhu, daughters Bharti, Malti, Vritika, Kalpit and sons Chirag and Pintu.