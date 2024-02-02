Loading...

NIT Calicut Shut for 3 Days Following Protests over Dalit Student's Suspension

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Feb 2, 2024, 2:41 PM IST

https://www.etvbharat.com/en/!state/kerala-assembly-passes-resolution-against-centre-enn24020203128

NIT Calicut has suspended all exams, interviews, placement sessions and fests for the time being. The suspension has been put on hold pending appellate authority's review.

Kozhikode: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Calicut will remain closed for three days due to protests over suspension of a Dalit student in connection with campus unrest. The institute has put the suspension on hold till the appellate authority completes its review.

All academic activities including examinations, interviews and placement sessions have been postponed till further orders. Also, 'Tathva', the annual techno-management fest of NIT and 'Ragam', the annual cultural festival have been postponed.

In a statement issued by NIT registrar, students have been asked to remain in hostel premises while entry of outsiders have been restricted.

Tension at the campus ensued since Wednesday after Vysakh Prem Kumar, a fourth-year BTech student from Dalit community was suspended for a year on charges of triggering unrest at campus.

On January 22, a students' group called 'science and spirituality' staged a protest inside the campus against the Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration. Vysakh had displayed a placard protesting against the event. The placard reportedly read, 'This is India, not Ram Rajya'.

While the protest was being held, another group of students raised objections for condemning the consecration. This led to an unrest in the campus. On March 31, the Dean of Students' Welfare issued a suspension notice to Vysakh.

Following which, the major students organisations including KSU, SFI and Fraternity Movement raised questions on the suspension and started protesting against the institute's decision. The campus witnessed a series of protests demanding withdrawal of the suspension.

Students staged a sit-in demonstration infront of the main gate on this demand. The protesting students even clashed with police. Later, the NIT authorities decided to put the suspension order on hold pending review by appellate authority.

Read more

  1. Researchers at NIT Calicut develop solar cooking stove
  2. Student develops portable ventilator in collaboration with NIT, Calicut University
  3. Ayodhya saints demand strict action against AMU students for Hamas support; want name change for varsity

TAGGED:

NIT CalicutSuspensionDalit

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.