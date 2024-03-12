NIA Raids Multiple Locations in Four Rajasthan Districts

Jaipur: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday March 12 launched raids in four districts of Rajasthan in connection with the probe into alleged links between gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and criminals based in the districts, sources said.

It is learnt that the NIA teams reached Jodhpur, Churu, Jhunjhunu and Bikaner on Tuesday morning and searched the premises at more than ten locations in the districts. Sources said that during searches at the premises, the NIA sleuths have recovered incriminating documents and other evidence.

A raid on one of the premises was conducted in connection with the murder of one Sachin, a scrap dealer in Rohtak, Haryana. Sources said that three criminals who escaped from the juvenile home of Jaipur were involved in the murder. The trio, who were later caught by the police, made a shocking revelation during NIA interrogation, added the sources.

Sources said that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is facilitating the escape of minors from juvenile homes to recruit them into his gang. Sources said that 42 child abusers have escaped from Jaipur's juvenile home in a month.

When the police detained and interrogated three child molesters who had fled from Jaipur on charges of Rohtak scrap dealer Sachin murder case, it came to light that the Lawrence Gang was focusing on minors as his gang members.

It is alleged that the henchmen of Lawrence Gang, lodged in different jails of Rajasthan, give information about the child molesters living in the juvenile home to other members of the gang who are then given the task of guarding the minors of the juvenile home and exploit them for various crimes.

Apart from four districts of Rajasthan, the NIA also conducted raids at many places in Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab today.