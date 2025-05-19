ETV Bharat / state

Mumbai Resident Becomes First Female To Perform Meditation In Kedarnath's Rudra Cave This Year

Rudraprayag: Chandni Kanoria of Mumbai, Maharashtra, has become the first female to perform Sadhana this year at Kedarnath Dham's meditation cave here in Uttarakhand.

After reaching the holy site, she spent two days meditating in the Rudra meditation cave, visited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the 2019 elections. She prayed for the peace and prosperity of the country.

A resident of JB Nagar, Andheri East, Mumbai, Chandni, reached Kedarnath Dham last Thursday after the ceasefire was announced between India and Pakistan.

After reaching the temple for the first time, she straight away went to the Rudra cave for meditation and spent several hours there.

“Due to the escalating tension between India and Pakistan, I could not reach here in the first week of the trip. As soon as the ceasefire was announced, I made up my mind to come to Kedarnath Dham,” she said. “Kedarnath Dham is the gate to heaven, as one gets a lot of peace here,” she said.

Chandni also praised the administration for providing facilities for devotees to visit and have darshan.

Gopal Singh Routhan, an employee of Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam (GMVN), confirmed the historic development of Chandni’s meditation.

He said other devotees were also expected to reach Kedarnath Dham in the coming days, as many have booked for the meditation cave.

