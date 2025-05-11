ETV Bharat / state

Char Dham Yatra 2025: Nearly Half Million Pilgrims Visit Holy Sites

Dehradun: The Char Dham Yatra 2025 in Uttarakhand is experiencing significant participation, with 4,95,471 pilgrims having visited the sacred sites in the past ten days. According to official figures, Kedarnath Dham has received the highest number of devotees, exceeding 2,06,000. This strong turnout persists despite the border tensions between India and Pakistan following the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir.

Since its opening on April 30, Yamunotri Dham has welcomed 1,01,734 pilgrims. Official estimates indicate that on May 10 alone, 9,590 devotees visited, comprising 4,733 men, 4,446 women, and 411 children.

Gangotri Dham, which also opened on April 30, has seen 84,385 pilgrims. On May 10, there were 10,535 visitors, including 5,694 men, 4,644 women, and 197 children. Yamunotri and Gangotri have hosted 186,119 devotees thus far.