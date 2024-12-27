ETV Bharat / state

MCU Student Recites All Districts Of 28 States In Under Six Minutes, Gets Into India Book

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Can you name all the districts of India in one go? For most, it’s a near-impossible task. But for Dinesh Kushwaha, a Master’s student at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National Journalism and Communication University (MCU), it’s on the tip of his tongue. In just five minutes and 58 seconds, Dinesh flawlessly recites the names of districts from all 28 states, etching a place in the India Book of Records.

Dinesh credits his class teacher, Dr. Nitin Bhagoria, for recognising his talent. “It was Dr. Bhagoria who encouraged me to aim higher and guided me through the process of applying to the India Book of Records,” Dinesh shared with ETV Bharat.

Hailing from Datia, Dinesh’s extraordinary memory caught his teacher’s attention during regular classroom activities. “Teachers want their students to surpass them. Dinesh’s talent is unique, and I’m confident he’ll achieve even greater milestones,” said Dr. Bhagoria.