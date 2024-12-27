MCU Student Recites All Districts Of 28 States In Under Six Minutes, Gets Into India Book

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): Can you name all the districts of India in one go? For most, it’s a near-impossible task. But for Dinesh Kushwaha, a Master’s student at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National Journalism and Communication University (MCU), it’s on the tip of his tongue. In just five minutes and 58 seconds, Dinesh flawlessly recites the names of districts from all 28 states, etching a place in the India Book of Records.
Dinesh credits his class teacher, Dr. Nitin Bhagoria, for recognising his talent. “It was Dr. Bhagoria who encouraged me to aim higher and guided me through the process of applying to the India Book of Records,” Dinesh shared with ETV Bharat.
Hailing from Datia, Dinesh’s extraordinary memory caught his teacher’s attention during regular classroom activities. “Teachers want their students to surpass them. Dinesh’s talent is unique, and I’m confident he’ll achieve even greater milestones,” said Dr. Bhagoria.
Having conquered the India Book of Records, Dinesh now has his sights set on international achievements. He’s preparing to register his name in the Limca Book of Records, Asia Book of Records, and even the prestigious Guinness Book of World Records. “I’ve already memorized the names of over 100 countries and am improving my timing daily,” Dinesh revealed.
MCU Director Dr. Kapil Raj Chandoria congratulated Dinesh’s achievement, saying, “He’s brought immense pride to the university and the city of Datia. We’re thrilled to see him grow and achieve greater heights.” Fellow students and university staff joined in lauding Dinesh, wishing him a bright future.
As Dinesh recited the names of over 100 countries on camera, one couldn’t help but think: memory isn’t just about remembering—it’s also about making record.
