One-And-Half-Year-Old Riansi Has Strong Memory; Gets India Book Of Records Recognition

Kulti (West Bengal): A one-and-a-half-year-old girl Riansi has an amazing memory and the India Book of Records has recognised the child's memory power, her parents claimed on Sunday. Riansi can recognise the national flags of 28 countries. She can recognise flowers, and colours like a drop of a hat, her parents further claimed.

According to her parents, she can also recognise letters, and numbers starting with heck and special personalities and minds. Even the world heroes are at the fingertips of the one-and-a-half-year-old child, who hails from Asansol's Niamatpur. The girl is the daughter of Niamatpur couple Rahul Kumar Mondal and Manju Garai Mondal. Rahul is a West Bengal government employee and is currently posted in the West Burdwan district administration while Manju is a teacher at Bidhan Chandra College, Asansol.

Manju started teaching her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter from an early age. While teaching her, Manju noticed that her daughter had a strange memory.

Manju claimed that Riansi can remember everything just by seeing it, although she cannot speak. "But by pointing fingers she can show. Thus Riansi can now identify the national flags of about 28 countries which many adults even struggle to identify.

According to Manju, Riansi easily recognises eight colours, different flowers, sages and personalities, and world heroes easily. "Riansi can recognise and remember a variety of things in a total of 18 categories including numbers 1 to 15 and letters A to Z. The India Book of Records recognised her talent. India Book of Records certificates and medals have come to our home in Niamatpur," Manju claimed.

Her parents said, " "In the future, we want Riansi to become a great person and make the country proud."