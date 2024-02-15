Militant Associate Arrested With Arms and Ammunition in J&K's Kupwara: Police

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a militant associate in the Lalpora area of north Kashmir's frontier Kupwara district. Police have also claimed to have recovered arms and ammunition from the militant associate. According to a statement issued by the police spokesperson, a joint checkpoint was strategically established to monitor the movement of individuals in the region.

The police spokesperson said that the operation unfolded as a result of coordinated efforts between Kupwara Police, Indian Army's 28th Rashtriya Rifles (RR), and the Central Reserve Police Force's 162nd Battalion. The statement elaborated that the security forces noticed a person carrying a white-colored bag exhibiting suspicious behavior while traveling from Lalpora towards Gundimacher.

Acting swiftly, the police and security personnel tactfully apprehended the individual as he attempted to flee from the spot, said that police statement.

“Upon preliminary questioning, the arrested individual was identified as Rafeeq Ahmad Ganie, son of Ghulam Ahmad Ganie. The subsequent search of the white bag revealed a cache of weapons, including a pistol, a pistol magazine, 10 rounds of ammunition, two hand grenades, and a mobile phone,” the police spokesperson said.

The police spokesperson further said that a case under FIR No. 03/2024 U/S 7/25 A Act, 13,18, 23, 39 Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) has been registered at the Lalpora Police Station. “The investigation into the case has been set into motion, with law enforcement agencies working diligently to uncover any potential links, networks, or motives behind the individual's possession of these arms and ammunition,” police added.