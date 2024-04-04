Man arrested for Rs 63 crore GST fraud in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: A man has been arrested here for allegedly creating a web of fictitious firms for availing of fake input GST credit of about Rs 63 crore, an official said on Thursday.

Raipur resident Hemant Kesara, who was the mastermind behind the fraud, was arrested by the Chhattisgarh Goods and Services Tax (CGST) & Central Excise department officials on Wednesday, he said. During searches, it came to light that he was managing a network of 13 fake firms actively engaged in generating bogus invoices without any underlying supply of goods or services, the official said.

A large number of Aadhaar and PAN cards, photographs, signed cheque books and mobile phones and incriminating documents were recovered during the searches, he said. GST returns of all fake firms were being filed from the same IP address, the official said.

Kesara allegedly admitted to availing of fake input credit worth Rs 62.73 crore in total and passing on credit worth Rs 51.42 crore to several other recipients till February 2024, he said. He was booked under the CGST Act, 2017, and further probe was on, the official said.