Mamata Banerjee Dubs Mithun 'Gaddar', Actor Retorts

Islampur (West Bengal): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack on actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty dubbing him as a 'gaddar' (traitor). The Chief Minister attacked the BJP's star campaigner at a rally in Raiganj. According to her, Mithun bowed down to RSS to save his son. Although 'Mahaguru' Mithun Chakraborty is not contesting the polls, he is the BJP's star campaigner in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, just like the last Assembly polls in 2021. He has also started campaigning vigorously before the first phase of elections in North Bengal. Mamata Banerjee took a dig at the issue from a campaign meeting in Islampur on Thursday. "They are bringing film stars to ministers to vote."

After that, Mamata Banerjee attacked BJP's star campaigner. "I made this Mithun a Rajya Sabha MP. I didn't know he was such a 'gaddar.' He bowed his head in the RSS office to save his son," the Trinamool supremo said. Recalling the past in this context, Mamata said, "You remember, his son was accused. They went chasing him to the wedding hall. At that time, Gaddar went straight to the RSS office to save his son. He went there and said, I am a servant of the BJP. I don't consider those who are lazy, who are afraid, who are afraid to fight the battle of life, to be human."

Responding to Mamata's comments, Mithun Chakraborty said, "I am Gaddar, Vardar and Sardar. And the more this crowd grows, the more upset the Chief Minister will be. I don't care what you say to me." He did not stop here. He lost his temper when asked about Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh. The BJP leader attacked Kunal Ghosh calling him a 'sewer'.

BJP All India Central Working Committee member Mithun Chakraborty held a road show in Siliguri on Thursday in support of BJP candidate for Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency Raju Bista. He held a road show from Gurungbasti in Ward No 3 of Siliguri Municipality to Champasari Sriguru Vidyamandir Maidan. To see him on this day, the city streets flooded with people of all ages. After the roadshow, he left for Kharibari block. He will hold a public meeting there.

It may be noted that in 2020, an FIR was registered against Mahakshaya Chakraborty (Mimo), the son of Mithun Chakraborty and his actress wife Yogita Bali, at Oshiwara Police Station in Mumbai. The complainant told the police that she had been in a relationship with Mimo since 2015. There was also talk of marriage. The woman alleged that Mimo forcibly established physical relations with her after promising marriage. Later, when the complainant became pregnant, Mimo allegedly forced her to have an abortion.