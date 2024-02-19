Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Dy CMs Pay Tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on Birth Anniversary

Pune: As Maharashtra celebrates the 394th birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on Monday Feb 19, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis attended the main official ceremony at Shivneri Fort in Pune to pay homage to the celebrated king. Shiv devotees have gathered in large numbers at the Shivneri fort.

As part of the security measures, a large police force has been deployed in the area to avoid any untoward incident. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's birth anniversary is being celebrated with enthusiasm across the state today. On this occasion, a large number of Shiva devotees thronged the Shivneri fort. Chief Minister of the state Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar attended the official ceremony of Shiv Janmotsav.

The entire fort was decorated with flowers. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde took to X, formerly Twitter, to pay homage to the Maratha King on his birth anniversary. "Salutations to the revered deity of Akhand Hindustan, the founder of Hindavi Swarajya, Maharajadhiraj Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary," Shinde said in a post on X.

On the occasion of the 394th birth anniversary, the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde performed the bhumi pujan for the beautification of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj circle and statue as a mark to pay respect to the Maratha king. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also took to X to pay homage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary.

“The successful, the famous, the powerful, the gifted, virtuous, knowledgeable king. Respect to the founder of Hindu Swarajya, the adorable deity of unbroken India, our known king, Rajadhiraj Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary,” Fadnavis wrote in the post.