LS Polls Phase 2: Agra Might Witness Lower Voter Turnout Due to Rising Mercury Levels

Agra (Uttar Pradesh): Ahead of the second phase of Lok Sabha Election scheduled on April 26, observations indicate that rise in mercury level will be directly proportional to the voter turnout, as per phase one scrutiny.

In the first phase of voting on April 19, at least 10 per cent decline in voting was witnessed in every seat. Agra will go to polls in the third phase on May 7 and might witness a weaker voter turnout due to scorching heat and prevalence of loo, the weather department predicted.

Leaders and candidates of all political parties are worried due to the substandard percentage of voting registered in the first phase on April 19. As per data based on the 17 general elections conducted in the country, there was a noted hike in voters when elections were held during pleasant weather conditions.

When general elections were held between April and May, voters rarely came out of their homes and reached the polling booths amid scorching heat, causing a dip in the voting percentage.

Due to low voting turnout in the first phase of elections in Western Uttar Pradesh, political leaders have been upset and worried, trying to pull in more number of voters in the second phase, under pressure.

This is why Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Agra on Monday and appealed public to come out in huge numbers and cast their vote. The CM also asked party officials to work on taking voters from their respective homes to the polling booths to cast their votes.

In India's polling history, elections were held between April-May on six occasions, with the first one being held in May 1991. As per data, voter turnout in Agra in the 1991 election was a meagre 45.61 per cent.

Here is a detailed list of the voter turnout during the Lok Sabha Polls:



YEAR - POLL PERCENTAGE

1991 - 45.61 per cent

1996 - 43.31 per cent

2004 - 44.92 per cent

2009 - 42.1 per cent

2014 - 58.98 per cent

2019 - 59.12 per cent

The highest turnout till date was 65.75 per cent in the year 1977. Here is a graph that will reflect the voter turnout as per temperature in the country:

YEAR - MONTH - TEMPERATURE - POLL PERCENTAGE

1952 - January - 24 - 45.7 per cent

1957- February to March - 26 - 47.7 per cent

1962 - February - 26 - 44.7 per cent

1967 - February - 27 - 61 per cent

1971 - March - 30 - 55.3 per cent

1977 - March - 31 - 60.5 per cent

1980 - January - 24 - 56.9 per cent

1984 - December - 25 - 64 per cent

1989- November - 28 - 62 per cent

1991 - May to June - 33 - 56.97 per cent

1996 - April to May - 33 - 57.9 per cent

1998 - February - 26 - 62 per cent

1999 - September to October - 31 - 60 per cent

2004 - April to May - 33 - 58.7 per cent

2009 - April to May - 34 - 58.2 per cent

2014 - April to May - 33 - 66.4 per cent

2019 - April to May - 35 - 67.4 per cent

(Note: Temperature= degrees Celsius).