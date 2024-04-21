'Looks like Love Jihad Case, CM Trying to Protect Culprits': Karnataka BJP Chief on Hubballi Murder

Belthangady(Karnataka): The murder of Karnataka college student Neha Hiremath by her former classmate Fayaz has triggered a political row, with BJP terming it a case of 'love jihad', while the Congress party has denied the allegation.

According to sources, BJP Karnataka is likely to hold protests across the state over the incident. Speaking on the case, that took place on the college campus Hubli-Dharawad, BJP President BY Vijayendra told ANI that prima facie it looks like a love jihad case. So rather than getting into the investigation, the CM is trying to protect the culprits.

"The present Congress government does not care about anything. Earlier when a blast took place in Mangalore, Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said it was a small stray incident and not a terrorist attack. Later when an investigation was carried out, many people were arrested. As far as the Hubballi- Dharwad incident is concerned, it is very unfortunate on the part of the CM. Instead of coming to the rescue of the family, he says the murder took place due to a personal vendetta. Women across the state are questioning the state government," he said.

Further, the state BJP chief said that the Congress is talking about guarantees but there is no safety of women here in Karnataka. "In the last three days, more than eight murders have happened in the state but there is no action. Even the state Home Minister is talking along the same lines. There is no doubt," Vijyendra added.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah reacted to the situation and said that whichever murder happened was due to personal reasons. The law and order situation is very good in Karnataka, It is our duty to maintain law and order and we are doing it. Congress Corporator and father of the deceased, Niranjan Hiremath said, "After my daughter' was returning from college, an unknown person came and stabbed her seven times and she died on the spot. The accused has already been arrested. The motive of the murder is that the victim rejected the accused's love proposal. We had a conversation with the accused before the incident took place where we explained to him that we are Hindu and you are Muslim, so we cannot allow you to get married."