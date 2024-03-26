BJP to Contest LS Polls Alone in Punjab: State Chief Sunil Jhakar

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 26, 2024, 11:05 AM IST

Updated : Mar 26, 2024, 11:21 AM IST

State BJP President Sunil Jakhar said that BJP will not contest with Akali Dal in Punjab.

The BJP will contest the Lok Sabha polls on its own in Punjab, the party's state unit chief Sunil Jakhar said on Tuesday.

Chandigarh: The Bhartiya Janata Party on Tuesday announced its decision to contest the upcoming Punjab Lok Sabha elections alone. Asserting that the saffron party would not go to polls in alliance with Akali Dal, State BJP President Sunil Jakhar said that this decision was taken after the suggestions taken from various party workers and leaders.

The announcement came amid a buzz over talks between the Shiromani Akali Dal and the BJP for re-stitching their alliance for the parliamentary polls. Polling for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1, the last phase of the seven-phase elections. "The BJP is going to contest the Lok Sabha elections alone in Punjab," Jakhar said on X.

He said this decision was taken by the BJP following feedback from people and party workers. "The works done by the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are not hidden from anyone," Jakhar said. The BJP leader also added that in the last 10 years, produce of farmers was procured at minimum support price.

