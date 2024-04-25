Lok Sabha Election 2024: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav Files Nomination Papers from Kannauj

author img

By PTI

Published : 21 hours ago

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday has filed his nomination from Kannauj.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday has filed his nomination from Kannauj. Earlier, Yadav's nephew Tej Pratap Yadav was declared as the SP candidate from Kannauj.

Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh): Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday filed his nomination papers from Kannauj Lok Sabha constituency. Yadav filed the nomination in the presence of party leaders, including Ram Gopal Yadav. Akhilesh replaced his nephew Tej Pratap Yadav as the SP candidate from Kannauj.

Talking to reporters Ram Gopal Yadav said that SP will win the seat with a huge margin. "The BJP candidate might lose his deposit in the seat," he said. Akhilesh had won the Kannauj Lok Sabha seat first in 2000 and later represented it in 2004 and 2009.

On Monday, the SP had declared his nephew Tej Pratap Yadav as its candidate from the Kannauj parliamentary seat but changed its decision on Wednesday.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fossil Of 'Largest Ever Snake Vasuki Indicus' Found In Gujarat; 15m Long, Weighing 1000 Kg

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.