Cong Releases List of 8 Candidates for LS Polls in Haryana, Kumari Selja, Deepender Hooda Named

Chandigarh: The Congress has released its list of eight candidates including former CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupendra Hooda's son Deepender Hooda, Union minister Kumari Selja and two sitting MLAs, for the Lok Sabha elections in Haryana scheduled on May 25.

Of the 10 constituencies, one seat has gone to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) under the INDIA bloc. Among the remaining nine seats, Congress announced candidates for eight seats. It has not named any candidate for the Gurugram seat. AAP candidate, state president Sushil Gupta is contesting from Kurukshetra seat.

The party has fielded Mulana MLA Varun Chaudhary from Ambala and former state party president Kumari Selja from Sirsa (reserved). Former MP Jai Prakash has been named from Hisar and Deependra Hooda from Rohtak.

State Youth Congress president Divyanshu Budhi Raja will contest against former CM Manohar Lal Khattar from Karnal. Satpal Brahmachari has been named from Sonipat, Mahendragarh MLA Rao Dan Singh from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh seat and Mahendra Pratap from Faridabad Lok Sabha seat.

It is being said that apart from Deepnder Hooda, Bhupendra Hooda has managed to get tickets for all his confidantes including Jai Prakash, Rao Dan Singh, Varun Chaudhary, Divyanshu Budh Raja ticket.

Former BJP leader Brijendra Singh, who joined Congress, did not get ticket from Hisar. Also, Shruti Chaudhary, working president of Pradesh Congress Committee and daughter of Congress leader Kiran Chaudhary has been denied ticket from Bhiwani Mahendragarh Lok Sabha seat.