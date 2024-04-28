Siddaramaiah Govt Forms SIT to Probe 'Sex Scandal' Involving Deve Gowda's Grandson

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 28, 2024, 10:32 AM IST

Updated : Apr 28, 2024, 10:41 AM IST

Siddaramaiah Govt Forms SIT to Probe 'Sex Scandal' Involving Deve Gowda's Grandson

The controversy surrounding Revanna, who is the grandson of JD-S chief and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, is likely to embarrass the party ahead of the second leg of the Lok Sabha polls in the state slated for May 7.

Bengaluru: The Siddaramaih-led Congress government in Karnataka has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe a sex scandal allegedly involving sitting Hassan MP and JD-S candidate from the seat, Prajwal Revanna.

Revanna is the grandson of JD-S chief and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. His father H.D. Revanna is an MLA from Hassan's Holenarasipur constituency. The polling for the Hassan parliamentary seat was held on April 26.

The development is likely to stir a huge controversy in the state ahead of the second leg of the Lok Sabha polls in the state, slated for May 7. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Saturday that the purported obscene video clippings are in circulation in Hassan district.

It is prima facie found that there are atrocities committed against women.The SIT was formed in the backdrop of a letter written by the Karnataka Women's Commission chief to the state government, the Chief Minister said.

He further stated that police had informed him that Prajwal Revanna had gone to a foreign country.It is alleged that Prajwal Revanna is involved in harassing and sexually abusing thousands of women and also he recorded the acts.

The purported videos surfaced just before the polling and stirred a debate .Prajwal Revanna had outrightly rejected his involvement and claimed that the development is a conspiracy against him.

Last Updated :Apr 28, 2024, 10:41 AM IST

