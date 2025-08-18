Janmashtami Celebrations Turn Tragic In Hyderabad, Five Dead After Chariot Comes In Contact With Electric Wire

Hyderabad: A major tragedy unfolded during Sri Krishnashtami procession in Gokulenagar under Ramanthapur here on Sunday night, when a chariot being pulled by devotees came in contact with overhead electric wires, killing five persons on the spot and injuring four others.

The deceased have been identified as Krishna Yadav (21), Suresh Yadav (34), Srikanth Reddy (35), Rudravikas (39) and Rajendra Reddy (45).

As per police sources, the incident happened in Gokulenagar area when a chariot, taken out on a procession as part of the Krishna Janmashtami celebrations, came in contact with overhead electric wires. As the vehicle pulling the chariot was undergoing repairs, a few local youths stopped it aside and pulled it by hand. This is when the chariot came in contact with the electric wires.

At least nine youths pulling the chariot received an electric shock and were thrown to the ground. Locals and eyewitnessed rushed in and gave basic first aid, and took them to a hospital, where doctors declared five of them brought dead. Four others are undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

It has been reported that Union Minister Kishan Reddy's gunman Srinivas is also among the injured.

"The bodies of the deceased have been taken to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway," said a police official.