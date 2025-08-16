Janmashtami In Vijaypura: Where Krishna's Flute Still Resonates

Patna: In the heart of Bihar, 35 kilometres from Patna, lies Vijaypura, a village shrouded in the divine aura of Lord Krishna. Here, Devkinandan Shri Krishna's birth anniversary is celebrated with devotion and divine fervour, for the village holds a secret that transcends time: the enchanting melody of Krishna's flute still drifts through the morning air in the village.

As cowherds lead their cattle to graze at the break of dawn breaks and the sky overhead is lit up in hues of orange and pink, the gentle sounds of anklets and ghungroos accompanied with the sweet melody of flute drifts through the air.

The faithful in the village believe that Lord Krishna himself plays this tune, a strain everyone can discern. "This sound is heard only by those who have faith in mind and devotion for Krishna in their hearts," says a local resident.

Echoes of divine visits

Vijaypura village’s connection to Krishna runs deep, rooted in tales that have travelled down through generations. According to Kumud Kumar Singh, a local resident, Lord Krishna is said to have rested here with the Pandavas after their victory over Jarasandh.

Another legend suggests Krishna also sought refuge here after abducting Rukmini, leading to the village's name – Vijayapura, derived from Brijpura. These divine episodes running through generations have imbued Vijaypura with a sacred energy that resonates even today.

Beyond the mystical melodies, Vijaypura is renowned for its extraordinary Raasleela, a vibrant theatrical depiction of Krishna's playful dances with the gopis. The villagers claim this tradition spans centuries, and astonishingly, Vijaypura is one of only three places in India where the Raasleela unfolds for an astounding 53 days.

Janmashtami

As Janmashtami approaches, the village transforms into a hub of joy and devotion. Kanhaiya Sthan, a temple dedicated to Lord Krishna in Vijaypur village, becomes the focal point of all celebrations. Devotees from far and wide flock to this sacred site to offer prayers and seek blessings.

"Even today, when the cow herders in our village go out to graze the cows at 4 am in the morning, the melodious sound of the flute and the sound of the anklets adorned on the feet of Shri Krishna can be heard," says Yogendra Chandravanshi, a former Mukhiya of Dhanrua.

Janmashtami, observed on the eighth day of the Bhadrapad month, commemorates Krishna's birth in Mathura's prison at midnight. In Vijaypura, this day is not just a pious occasion but it's a testament to unwavering faith in divinity. Here, is the village where the sound of Krishna's flute still creates a ripple in the. The legend of Devkinandan Shri Krishna continues to inspire and enchant the faithful.

