Kejriwal Didn't Seek Insulin From AIIMS Doctors During Video Conference: Tihar Jail Administration

New Delhi: Amid the war of words between the Aam Aadmi Party and Tihar Jail administration regarding the health of jailed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Jail administration has said the Delhi CM neither discussed the need for insulin with the doctors nor did he suggest they administer him the life saving medicine.

The Tihar jail administration said it has organized a video conferencing of the Delhi CM with the doctors of AIIMS. During the conversation, Kejriwal did not discuss the need for insulin with the doctors, the jail administration said in a statement.

The statement of Tihar Jail administration came amid allegations made by the Aam Aadmi Party, saying that insulin is not being provided to Kejriwal in the jail. AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj had even said that the jail does not have diabetes specialists. He had shown the letter in the press conference in which the DG of Tihar had demanded a specialist from AIIMS.

Video Conferencing With AIIMS Doctors: According to Tihar Jail administration, the advice of AIIMS doctors was made available to Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday through video conferencing with the medical advice lasting for about 40 minutes as per the jail administration. The jail administration has said that the doctors have advised Kejriwal to continue the prescribed medicines while ruling out any serious health issue.

The Tihar Jail administration had arranged the video conference on the request of Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal. According to the jail administration, the expert doctors of AIIMS were also informed in detail about the records of the glucose monitoring sensor and the diet being given to Kejriwal.

Medical Report Submitted to Delhi LG: Two days ago, the Tihar Jail administration had submitted Kejriwal's health report to Delhi LG VK Saxena in which it was said that Kejriwal has not been taking insulin for a long time. The Aam Aadmi Party rejected this report and said that a “conspiracy is being hatched to kill Kejriwal in jail”.