Kargil Protests to Demand Statehood, Sixth Schedule

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Hundreds of people on Wednesday March 20 took out a protest march in Kargil district of Ladakh union territory as part of the half day strike called by the Kargil Democratic Alliance to press for their various demands including statehood and other constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

In videos shared on the Internet, the protesters were seen marching in Kargil carrying placards that read 'Save Ladakh, Restore Democracy' and 'Ladakh Wants Statehood and Sixth Schedule'. The protest is scheduled from 10 am from Fatima Chowk and culminates at Hussaini Park after a public meeting.

The protest is part of the agitation launched by the Kargil Democratic Alliance and the Apex Body Leh to press for their various demands including full fledged statehood for Ladakh and constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule, in the aftermath of abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019 which saw the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state downgraded by the BJP government at the Centre and bifurcated into J&K and Ladakh Union Territories.

Besides statehood and Sixth Schedule, the KDA and the Apex Body Leh are also demanding additional Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha seats and early recruitment for the youth of Ladakh.

The Kargil Democratic Alliance and the Apex Body Leh have launched the agitation after successive talks with the Union Ministry of Home Affairs failed to reach a consensus.

Meanwhile, noted Ladakhi innovator and education reformist Sonam Wangchuk has also launched a unique hunger strike 'Climate Fast' to press for the same demands.

On Day 15 of his hunger strike, Wangchuk wrote in a post on X, “I'm still fine surviving on just water & salts. Along with me 125 people slept hungry outdoors under clear skies. Temperature: - 11 ° C. Let's understand that saving Ladakh's glaciers is not just a concern for people of Ladakh alone. Find out how it concerns all of us...”