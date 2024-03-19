Kangaroo Mother Care at Uttarakhand Hospital Saves Premature Triplets

Srinagar (Uttarakhand): Three babies, prematurely born faced challenges after spending nearly 10 days at Base Hospital, Srikot in Uttarakhand. They were provided with Kangaroo Mother Care (KMC), a technique of holding the newborn to the chest like a Kangaroo mother for some duration at regular intervals to treat underweight babies.

The technique includes attempts to bring the babies back to normal condition by keeping skin-to-skin contact with the mother for a long time. Exclusive and frequent breastfeeding is a key characteristic of Kangaroo mother care.

Neha (28), wife of Kamal Singh, a resident of Bhaiti village of the Nandanagar Ghat area, gave birth to triplets after being admitted to the gynaecologist department of the base hospital on March 9. Dr Navjyoti Bora, HoD of the Gynaecology Department, performed the delivery on the woman. After labour pains, the family brought Neha to the base hospital where she gave birth to three very weak babies.

Dr Ankita Giri said, “The babies were born prematurely and were very weak. After this, the babies were admitted to the Neekku ward (where newborns are kept) and given complete treatment, including Kangaroo mother care. After all the tests were normal and the babies were healthy, the mother and children were discharged from the hospital. The team, including Dr Archita, Dr Preeti, Dr Sanjana, Dr Urvashi, Dr Gyan Prakash and Dr Ravindra were involved in the case.

The woman's husband Kamal Singh, aunt Budli Devi, mother-in-law Bina Devi and Asha worker Sateshwari Kandari expressed gratitude to the doctors of the Gynaecology and Pediatrics Department for providing better treatment to Neha's three babies. They said that they were glad that the doctors provided excellent treatment to the children and Neha.

Medical Superintendent of Base Hospital Srinagar Dr Ajay Vikram Singh said that a woman from the Nandanagar Ghat area gave birth to three babies in the Base Hospital. The doctors and nursing staff of the gynaecology department, paediatrics department and anaesthesia department of the hospital have provided good treatment and facilities to the woman and her three babies.

Principal of the Srinagar Medical College Dr CMS Rawat said, “I am proud of the service of the doctors and the entire team of Srinagar Medical College. Many congratulations to Kamal Singh and his family. All three newborn babies received blessings from the Srinagar Medical College family.”

