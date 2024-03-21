J&K Govt Gears Up for Lok Sabha Polls and Amarnath Yatra in 2024

Published : 2 hours ago

Divisional Commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri

Divisional Commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri while speaking at an event on Thursday said that the administration had two significant tasks at hand--Lok Sabha elections and Amarnath Yatra in 2024 adding that the government was fully prepared to handle both the events.

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, on Thursday said that the administration expected a record voter turnout in the valley in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The Divisional Commissioner also emphasized the crucial task ahead for the Jammu and Kashmir administration: ensuring the conduct of free and fair Lok Sabha elections and facilitating the annual Amarnath Yatra, both scheduled for the ongoing year.

Bidhuri, while speaking at an event said, “We are trying our best to provide good arrangements to people during the Yatra. Further, regarding elections, all arrangements are underway. We hope for a record voter turnout this year given the satisfactory inputs received from the ground”.

He said that the administration is fully prepared and all necessary arrangements for both events will be adequately in place. "The imposition of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) aims to provide a level playing field to all parties involved," he said while highlighting that "the situation is being closely monitored by the Chief Election Office of J&K in coordination with all District Election Officers and Returning Officers," he said.

He said that the conduct of free and fair Lok Sabha elections and Amarnath Yatra in 2024 is a significant task for the J&K administration. He reiterated the administration's commitment to ensuring the smooth conduct of both events, emphasizing the importance of providing adequate arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra participants.

The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir said that a meeting was held on Wednesday to review the arrangements for the annual Amarnath Yatra. The Shri Amarnath Yatra is expected to commence from June 29, with the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, chairing a meeting at the Raj Bhawan to discuss arrangements and preparations for the pilgrimage. The 52-day long pilgrimage will conclude on August 19, coinciding with Rakshabandhan.

“Once the Lok Sabha Polls conclude, the administration will focus on Shri Amarnath preparations, likely to commence from June 29 and conclude on August 19," sources said. They indicated that registration for the Yatra is expected to begin in the coming months, with preparations to be expedited once the official announcement is made.

In 2023, around 4.5 lakh pilgrims visited the Shri Amarnath Cave.

