Ishwar Korram Buried in Jagdalpur on Orders of HC, Last Rites Performed in Police Presence

After the intervention of Chhattisgarh High Court, Ishwar Korram of Chhindbahar was buried. The funeral took place with Christian rituals. Korram died in a hospital in Dimrapala on April 25. There was a dispute going on regarding the burial of the body.

Bastar (Chhattisgarh): 54-year-old Ishwar Korram died during treatment at Dimrapal Hospital in Jagdalpur. His family members wanted Ishwar Korram to be cremated as per Christian rituals and buried.

However, a controversy erupted over his burial. Ishwar Korram had adopted Christianity. When the dispute over burial escalated, the family approached the Chhattisgarh High Court. The High Court gave the permission to bury the body under police protection.

Following the order of the High Court, Ishwar Korram was buried as per Christian religion amidst heavy security. According to Korram's kin, Ishwar Korram was admitted to Dimarapal hospital due to difficulty in breathing.

"There was no improvement during treatment and he died. We wanted to perform the last rites in the village itself. A section of villagers raised objection over this, after which the dispute escalated. We then approached the High Court, which the gave us the permission to perform the last rites in the presence of police security," Korram's family members said.

"My father died on April 25. A vehicle was provided by the hospital to carry the body. We set out to take the dead body home. When we reached Dongriguda turn, a call was received after which the body was taken back to the hospital. The body was kept in the mortuary. The we approached the High Court and after the permission, we performed the last rites on the land belonging to us," said Sarthik Korram, son Ishwar Korram.

