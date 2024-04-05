Infiltration Bid Foiled in Jammu and Kashmir; 1 Terrorist Killed

Srinagar: Security forces on Friday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, killing one terrorist, officials said. Alert troops of the army noticed suspicious movement along the LoC at Sabura Nala Rustam in the Uri area of the district and challenged the intruders, they said.

However, the intruders opened firing which was retaliated by the soldiers, resulting in the killing of at least one terrorist, they added. The operation is in progress, officials said.

Earlier, in December last year, the Indian Army's 16 Corps, also known as the 'White Knight Corps', foiled an infiltration bid in the International Border sector at Khour in the Akhnoor sector in Jammu district. White Knight Corps foiled an infiltration bid in the IB sector of Khour, Akhnoor. A suspected move by four terrorists was seen through the surveillance devices on the night of December 22-23, the White Knight Corps of the army posted on X.