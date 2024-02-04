Loading...

Hate speech case: Gujarat cops detain Islamic preacher in Mumbai

Islamic preacher Mufti Salman Azhari detained in Mumbai for hate speech following which hundreds of his supporters gathered outside the police station demanding his immediate release.

Mumbai: Gujarat Police probing a hate speech case on Sunday detained Islamic preacher Mufti Salman Azhari in Mumbai, an official said. Mufti Salman is currently at Ghatkopar police station, the official said.

Hundreds of supporters of the Mufti gathered outside the police station demanding his immediate release, bringing traffic to a standstill in the area, the official said, adding that police have strengthened security. Junagadh Police arrested two persons on Saturday after a video of an inflammatory speech allegedly delivered by the preacher went viral on social media, a police officer has said.

The speech was delivered at an event held on an open ground near the 'B' division police station in Junagadh on the night of January 31, he said. After the video went viral, a First Information Report was registered against Azhari and local organizers Mohammad Yousuf Malek and Azim Habib Odedara under Indian Penal Code sections 153B (promoting enmity between different religious groups) and 505 (2) (making statements conducive to public mischief).

