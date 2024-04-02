Goa govt issues extreme heat wave advisory

author img

By PTI

Published : Apr 2, 2024, 4:39 PM IST

Goa govt issues extreme heat wave advisory

Goa State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane issued an advisory for the extreme heat wave on Tuesday. The government has asked people to drink sufficient water and avoid dehydration, apart from taking precautions while stepping out during the day.

Panaji: Goa may experience extreme heatwave conditions till April 8, according to the Met department, prompting the state government to issue an advisory on Tuesday. "Extreme Heat/Heatwave Advisory by Directorate of Health Services, Goa. If you are experiencing heatwave symptoms, please seek immediate assistance at the nearest health centre or district hospital," the government said.

State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has posted the advisory on his social media account. The government has asked people to drink sufficient water and avoid dehydration, apart from taking precautions while stepping out during the day. "Although anyone at any time can suffer from the heat stress, some people are at greater risk than others and should be given additional attention," the advisory stated.

Meanwhile, the IMD said dry weather prevailed in Goa on Tuesday, with Panaji recording the highest maximum temperature at 33.6 degrees Celsius. India is likely to experience extreme heat during the April to June period with central and western peninsular parts facing the worst impact.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Hyderabadi Haleem: In Ramadan, All Roads Lead to This Delight of A Dish

With Crew, Tabu yet Again Affirms Her Three-decade Reign of Versatility

Attacks on the CPEC are an Embarrassment

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.