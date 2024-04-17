"Fortunate to Be Here": Ram Lalla Idol Sculptor Arun Yogiraj as he Celebrates Ram Navami in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): Arun Yogiraj, the Ram Lalla idol sculptor, arrived at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya with his family to attend the celebrations of Ram Navami on Wednesday. Speaking to ANI, Arun expressed his happiness and said that he was anxiously waiting for the Ram Navami celebration.

"We are here for the first time after the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. My family was very happy after seeing my work. We reached here yesterday and had a darshan of Ram Lalla. We are fortunate that we have been invited to this special occasion. We are anxiously waiting for the Ram Navami celebration and wish for his blessing on all the countrymen," he said.

After the magnificent ceremony of Pran Pratishtha, the Ram Janmabhoomi for the second time is witnessing a grand celebration amid the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. Ram Navami is being celebrated with great pomp at Ram Mandir with offerings of 56 types of bhog, prasad and 'panjiri'.

Acharya Satyendra Das, Chief Priest of Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, said that all the arrangements for the celebration are being managed by the Trust and the occasion of Ram Navami is being celebrated with great enthusiasm. "All the arrangements are being made by the trust. The trust is also managing the decorations. Ram Navami will be celebrated with great enthusiasm," he said.

The Chief Priest further informed that everything has been decorated and the idol of Lord Ram has been specially dressed for the day, "He is dressed in yellow clothes, and after this, he is bathed with Panchamrit. Four types of 'panjiris' are made and along with that, 56 types of offerings are made to the Lord."

Acharya Satyendra Das also said that the day of Ram Navami is beautiful as one will witness the sun rays on Lord Rama's forehead. He also hailed the day as special as the Ram Mandir had been built.

"Today is very beautiful for Ram Navami, as the sun will be seen on the forehead of Lord Rama... people are going for the darshan of Ramlala and all the arrangements are being done very divinely in the court of Ramlala. It is very special because the temple has been built, Ramlala's life has been consecrated in the temple, it is very special."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official X handle and extended his greetings for the festival.

The PM said, "Infinite best wishes to my family members across the country on the occasion of Lord Shri Ram's birth anniversary, Ram Navami! On this auspicious occasion, my heart is overwhelmed and fulfilled. It is the supreme grace of Shri Ram that this year, along with millions of my countrymen, I became a witness to the Pran-Pratishtha in Ayodhya. The memories of that moment of Avadhpuri still pulsate in my mind with the same energy."

"This is the first Ram Navami when our Ram Lalla has been enthroned in the grand and divine Ram temple of Ayodhya. Today, Ayodhya is in unparalleled joy in this celebration of Ram Navami. After waiting for five centuries, today we have got the privilege of celebrating this Ram Navami in Ayodhya in this manner. This is the fruit of so many years of hard penance, sacrifice and sacrifice of the countrymen," PM Modi tweeted.

In another tweet, the PM said, "I have full faith that the life of Maryada Purushottam Lord Shri Ram and his ideals will become a strong basis for the creation of a developed India. His blessings will provide new energy to the resolve of a self-reliant India. Millions of salutations and salutations at the feet of Lord Shri Ram!"

A large number of devotees thronged Ram Mandir on Wednesday morning in a vibrant display of faith and celebration. Before visiting the temple, devotees took a dip in the holy waters of the Saryu River. The darshan at the temple had started at 3:30 am. The celebration will be broadcast on about 100 LED screens throughout the city. There will also be broadcast on the trust's social media accounts.