FIR against Shivakumar over social media post

author img

By PTI

Published : 15 hours ago

FIR against Shivakumar over social media post

An FIR was registered against Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and B R Naidu from Congress social media cell for alleged provocative and fake posts on social media on BJP leaders, officials said on Monday.

Bengaluru: Bengaluru police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and B R Naidu from Congress social media cell for alleged provocative and fake posts on social media on BJP leaders, officials said on Monday.

The FIR has been filed under IPC Sections 153(A) (promoting enmity between different groups), 504 (intentional insult, giving provocation), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 464 (making of false document), at the High Grounds police station here, police said.

The Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court here in February had ordered the Bengaluru police to file a FIR. The court directed the police to carry out a probe following a complaint by Yogendra Hodaghatta, a former secretary of BJP Legal Cell. The BJP leaders had participated in a demonstration against the arrest of Srikanth Pujari, a kar sevak, who had taken part in the 1992 Babri mosque demolition agitation.

The BJP demonstrators held placards which read: "I'm also a Kar Sevak, arrest me too." The Congress IT Cell allegedly morphed the writing on the placards making it look like a confessional statement of scams and other irregularities and posted them on social media. The same was shared from the social media handle of Shivakumar, also the Karnataka Congress chief.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Tale of Human-Penguin Friendship: 'Maruti' Finds Home & Solace at Indian Antarctic Station

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.