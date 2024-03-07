Ex-Kerala CM Karunakaran's daughter Padmaja Venugopal likely to join BJP today

Kochi: Congress leader Padmaja Venugopal, the daughter of Kerala's former Chief Minister Karunakaran's daughter, who initially denied joining the BJP, is likely to break her long association with the party and join the saffron party. Her sharing stage with BJP National President JP Nadda during a meeting gave credence to such a possibility, sources confirmed.

The prospect of her being given a BJP ticket in Kerala during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections also appears bright. The alleged 'neglect' by the Congress's state and national leadership made Padmaja leave the party, sources said.

They said Padmaja, who was hoping that the Rajya Sabha seat would be allotted to her in Kerala, felt 'cheated' when the Congress leadership offered the next vacant Rajya Sabha seat to IUML as per the agreement with the League.

On the other hand, Padmaja is also the sister of Vadakara MP K Muralidharan. Previously, she was the chairperson of KTDC. Currently, she is one of the general secretaries of KPCC.

She unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha election from Mukundapuram in 2000 and the Legislative Assembly from Thrissur in 2021 on a Congress ticket.

Anil Antony, the son of former Chief Minister, member of the Congress Working Committee, and former Union Defense Minister AK Antony is one of the first leaders from Congress to join the BJP from Kerala.

Antony has been given the posts of national secretary and national spokesperson by the BJP and has also been made a candidate for the highly anticipated Pathanamthitta constituency in Kerala.

Recently, former Kerala Congress leader PC George and his son Shaun George joined the BJP. The possibility of Padmaja's switching sides appears to be a blow to the Congress.

On the other hand, for the saffron party is likely to be boosted by switchover of son and daughter of two political stalwarts, who once ruled the Kerala politics.

Sources said Padmaja may be considered for the Ernakulam or Chalakudy seat. Padmaja's possible joining of the BJP may spoil her brother and Vadakara Congress candidate K. Muralidharan's prospects.