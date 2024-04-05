'Enemies Are Aware of New India's Chivalry, Modi's Fearlessness:' PM's chest-thumping at Churu Rally

Churu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who kickstarted BJP's Lok Sabha election campaign in Rajasthan, played on patriotic sentiment saying India's enemies are afarid of the advancement of the new India which is spearheaded by him.

"Aaj dushman ko bhi pata hai yeh Modi hain, yeh naya Bharat hai, yeh naya Bharat ghar mein ghus kar maarta hain(Today, India's enemies are aware of the prowess of India which attacks enemise entering their territory)," PM Modi said at Churu rally.

He also used the occasion to launch a scathing diatribe on Congress saying Congress has always been averse to the idea of coming up of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"I came to know that Congress has issued an advisory and asked all its units to remain silent on the issue of Ram Temple in Ayodhya," he added. Highlighting the work done by his government in the last 10 years, PM Modi said it was just a trailer and a lot more is yet to come.

"No matter how much has happened, whatever has happened till now is a trailer. What Modi has done so far, it was just an appetiser and the main course is still to come," the prime minister said.

"There is a lot to be done... there are a lot of dreams. We have to take the country far ahead," he said. Modi also attacked the Congress in his address, saying the party was known for insulting the Army and dividing the country.

Referring to the law on 'triple talaq', Modi said it has saved the lives not only of Muslim sisters but also of all Muslim families.

He further said that the Congress and the opposition INDIA bloc have their own interests and have nothing to do with the welfare and respect of the poor, Dalit and underprivileged people.