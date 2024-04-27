Elderly Man Among Two Rescued From River Ganga in Uttarakhand

Haridwar, Uttarakhand: The Kankhal police in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar has successfully rescued two people including an elderly man trapped in the middle of Ganga where they had gone for meditation on Friday night, police said. An official said that both the persons had a close shave after they had gone to the islet in the middle of Ganga to meditate. But due to the rising water level of Ganga, they got stuck in the middle.

A police official from the concerned police station said that soon after receiving the information, the cops from the police station, with the help of water police, rescued both of them in the night itself. The elderly man has been sent to the district hospital for treatment while the youth has been sent home.

An official said that Haridwar's Kankhal police station was informed by a person that an elderly man of about 80 years and a young man of about 23 years were trapped in the middle of river Ganga in front of Matri Sadan Ashram.

SI Charan Singh along with his colleagues tried to rescue the persons trapped on the Ganga. Due to the overwhelming water current, the police did not get success. On this, the police team called the water police on the spot and rescued both the persons safely.

The rescued persons have been identified as Kainash son of Sohan Lal resident Darshandua Kalpi Road Kanpur Uttar Pradesh aged 80 years and Vipul Chaudhary, 23, son of Ajay resident Raja Garden Jagdishpur police station Kankhal Haridwar.