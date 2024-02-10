ED Raids Karnataka Congress MLA in Money-Laundering Case

A Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy's house was raided by Enforcement Directorate in an alleged link to a money-laundering case in land deals and mining, quarrying businesses. The accused and several other's accommodations spread across Karnataka and Telangana are being searched.

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided more than a dozen locations in Karnataka on Saturday as part of a money-laundering investigation against Congress MLA Nara Bharath Reddy and some others, official sources said.

The premises of the 34-year-old legislator from Bellary and some other locations in Karnataka and Telangana are being searched, they said. Officials of the central agency searched Reddy's locations in Bellary and Bengaluru.

The money-laundering case against Reddy stems from an FIR lodged by the Karnataka Police and allegations of land deals that are under the ED's scanner.
Some mining and quarrying businesses allegedly linked to the MLA are also being investigated by the agency.

