DMK Releases Manifesto, First List of Candidates for Lok Sabha Polls; what's on platter?

Chennai: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Wednesday released its manifesto along with its candidates' list for the April 19 Lok Sabha polls.

The first list comprises candidates for 21 seats. The party retains sitting MPs, Kanimozhi, TR Baalu and A Raja among others. It has allotted the rest 18 seats to its allies--Congress, Left parties and VCK among others.

The party manifesto for the polls touched upon other subjects like appointment of Governors and abolition of Article 356. Of the 21 names the ruling party fielded, 11 were new faces, even as three women, including sitting South Chennai MP Tamizhachi Thangapandian were named. Dayanidhi Maran, S Jagathrakshakan, Kalanidhi Veerasamy, Kathir Anand and C N Annadurai were also retained.In its manifesto, the party, among others, promised to take steps for states being consulted on appointment of Governors, abolition of Article 356 that allowed the Centre to dismiss a state government and statehood for Puducherry.

Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, the MP from Thoothukkudi constituency and the sister of MK Stalin, along with other party leaders, were also present at the event in Chennai. Stalin's sister Kanimozhi was also among top party leaders, who were also present at the event which marked the release of the manifesto in Chennai. The highlight is DMK's thrust on statehood for Puducherry which it promised earlier and a ban on the NEET in its manifesto.

The DMK, while commenting on the manifesto, said till the office of governor is abolished, a governor should be appointed in consultation with the chief minister of the state.

Addressing a gathering after the releasing the manifesto, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin said, "It is the DMK which makes the manifesto before elections and continues to do what we say, this is what our leaders taught us. As Kanimozhi said we went all over the state and listened to various people. It is not only a DMK manifesto but the people's manifesto. When the BJP came to power in 2014, they destroyed India. None of the election promises were fulfilled. We have formed the INDIA alliance and we will form our government in 2024. In our manifesto, we have announced special schemes for Tamil Nadu and schemes for every district are given in this manifesto."