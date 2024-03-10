Constable trying to stop fight between 2 groups stabbed to death in Rajasthan's Sirohi

Jodhpur: A constable who was trying to deescalate a clash between two groups in Saroopganj area in Sirohi district was stabbed to death, police said on Sunday. Enraged by the constable's intervention, some men allegedly assaulted the cop, stabbed him before fleeing from the spot, they said. Three of the accused were later arrested and police were trying to nab the rest, they added.

Sirohi SP Anil Kumar said that the arrested men are being interrogated. Constable Niranjan Singh was posted at Saroopganj police station and was on duty at a fair being held in Lautana village where Mahashivratri festivities were ongoing late Friday night, Kumar said. "A dispute arose between two groups of youths at the fair at about 1 am. So, he went to resolve the dispute," Kumar said.

As per the information received, he attempted to intervene and held one person to take him away to de-escalate the situation, the SP said. However, some youths threw dust into his eyes, pushed him down and began stabbing him, he said. Police said after stabbing the constable, the youths fled the scene. The constable was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead. He died later due to excessive blood loss, they said. Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma announced a compensation of Rs. 1.35 crore and a government job to a member of his family.