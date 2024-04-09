Constable Seriously Injured in Miscreants Attack in Police Camp at Sandeshkhali

author img

By PTI

Published : 24 hours ago

A constable, identified as Sandip Saha, was seriously injured in an attack by unidentified miscreants at a camp in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. He is currently undergoing critical treatment at a city-based hospital. Three Trinamool Congress leaders were arrested for their involvement on Saha at Sitalia police camp.

A constable, identified as Sandip Saha, was seriously injured in an attack by unidentified miscreants at a camp in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. He is currently undergoing critical treatment at a city-based hospital. Three Trinamool Congress leaders were arrested for their involvement on Saha at Sitalia police camp.

Kolkata: A constable was seriously injured after he was attacked by unidentified miscreants at a police camp in Sandeshkhali area of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district in the early hours of Tuesday, an officer said.

The injured police constable, identified as Sandip Saha, is undergoing treatment at a city-based hospital, and his condition is "very critical", he said.

"Saha has grievous injuries in his head and his condition is very critical at the moment," the police officer told PTI. Three persons, known in the locality as Trinamool Congress leaders, were arrested for their alleged involvement in the attack on Saha at Sitalia police camp, he said, adding that police have lodged a suo moto case in this connection.

Two other policemen, present in the camp, were also beaten up but their injuries were not serious, the officer said. Initial probe revealed that Saha had a tiff with the trio a few weeks back, he said.

"This could be the reason for the attack. We are talking to the arrested three. There were two other policemen on duty at the camp. We are also talking to them," the officer said.

Sandeshkhali has been in the news following a team of Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers being assaulted by villagers when they went there to conduct a raid at the residence of suspended TMC leader Shajahan Shiekh in connection with the ration distribution scam in West Bengal.

Allegations of sexual atrocities on women and land grabs were levelled against local leaders of the ruling Trinamool Congress at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district recently.

Read More

  1. 'Highly shameful' even if only 1 pc of Sandeshkhali allegations true: Calcutta High Court
  2. ED gets Shajahan Sheikh's custody till April 13

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Fake Police Defraud Japanese Tourist of Rs 31 Lakh in Jaipur, Real Cops Take Hush Money to Bury Case

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.