Congress's Abhishek Manu Singhvi Challenges RS Election Results in Himachal Pradesh High Court

Shimla: Congress leader and senior Supreme Court advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who lost the Rajya Sabha elections from Himachal, has challenged the process of Rajya Sabha elections in the court.

Abhishek Manu Singhvi has personally approached Himachal Pradesh High Court and filed a petition in this regard. In the petition, Singhvi, who lost on the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh due to a shock cross voting by then Congress MLAs has said that the rule of draw of lots under which the result of Rajya Sabha seat was declared was incorrect.



Singhvi Demands Cancellation of Elections

Abhishek Manu Singhvi, in his petition, has demanded the court to cancel the election of BJP leader Harsh Mahajan. Singhvi said that there is no rule in the law that the person whose name appears in the slip should lose the election. “This has come into practice only as a tradition,” he said.

"Important legal issues have been raised in the petition. There is no politics in this. A tie was formed after getting equal number of votes and the notion of the draw is legally wrong," Abhishek Manu Singhvi said while talking to reporters outside the court.



What happened in Rajya Sabha Elections in Himachal?

Voting for the lone Rajya Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh was held on 27 February. Congress had named Abhishek Manu Singhvi as its candidate. The Congress had an absolute majority in the Himachal assembly, which has 68 assembly seats, with 40 MLAs.

But BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan won on the basis of a draw after Singhvi and him polled 34 votes each after cross voting by six Congress MLAs and three independents who have now joined the BJP.