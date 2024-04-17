Cleaning Contractor's Daughter Taruna Kamal Passes UPSC Exam

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh): Taruna Kamal from Himachal Pradesh secured the 203rd rank in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam, the results of which were announced on Tuesday.

Taruna Kamal is the daughter of a cleaning contractor and she passed the exam on her first attempt. Taruna's father Anil Kamal is a cleaning contractor in the Nerchowk Municipal Council, whereas her mother Norma Devi is a housewife.

Taruna hails from a small village in the Balh valley of Mandi district. She was preparing for the UPSC exam in Chandigarh for the last two and a half years.

After passing the UPSC exam with flying colours, Taruna reached her home Ratti from Chandigarh on Wednesday. She was warmly welcomed by her kin and locals. She studied till 12th from Modern Public School, Ratti. After completing the training as a Veterinary Doctor, Taruna started preparing for the UPSC exam.

Taruna told ETV Bharat that while preparing for UPSC, initially studying medicine became a hindrance. "But my parents supported me and it is only because of their support, I achieved success."

According to Taruna, girls of her village are afraid to move forward and go out. "It is important for girls to take the initiative to fulfil their dreams. While I was studying to become a veterinary doctor, I decided to do something big and started preparations for the UPSC exam. Hard work is the only key to achieving success. One cannot be successful through shortcuts," she added.

Taruna's parents and family members were elated with her success.