Central Government Accepts Resignation of Ex-IAS Officer Abhishek Singh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): The Central Government has accepted the resignation of former IAS officer Abhishek Singh who had featured in a music video, Third Party, with Bollywood Actress Sunny Leone. With this decision, Singh has now has complete freedom to contest from Jaunpur from any party or the BJP specifically, as per his wishes.

Singh who initially wanted to become a film actor, has now turned to politics after this resignation, which was sent to the Department of Personnel and Training (DOPT) of the Central Government with the recommendation of the Appointment and Personnel Department of Uttar Pradesh.

Sources in the Appointments and Personnel Department said that during suspension, Singh had sent his resignation to the government, but was not accepted as resignations of officers are not accepted during while suspended.

In such a situation, the appointment and personnel department of the state had sent its recommendation to the DoPT of the central government. Ultimately, it was accepted.

It is noteworthy that IAS officer Singh, from the 2011 batch of the UP cadre was suspended from February 2023 after the government got to know that he was missing from duty for 82 days without informing. Besides, he has also been associated with several other controversies.

IAS Singh's wife Durga Shakti Nagpal is also an IAS officer and is currently posted as a District Magistrate. In November last year, Singh and Leone was in Varanasi to attend the Ganga Aarti at night. A video of the actress in a pink salwar suit, attending the Ganga Aarti alongside Singh, a priest and several others, went viral on social media.