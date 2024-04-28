BSF Helps a Girl to See Her Dead Father for Last Time at Zero Line

Nadia (West Bengal): The Border Security Force (BSF) gave a chance to a Bangladeshi girl to see her dead father. The daughter saw her dead father for the last time at the zero line of India-Bangladesh border.

This is the case of Puttikhali border in Nadia district. This incident has set another example of friendship between the BSF and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on India-Bangladesh border.

According to the BSF, Lipi Bibi, a resident of Nalupur village on the border of Nadia, went to the company commander of the 4th battalion of the BSF. He told the paramilitary officer that Mahabul Mandal, a resident of Nalupur village, died last night.

His daughter and relatives live in Medinipur village of Bangladesh. They wanted to see Mahabul Mandal for the last time, so he requested the BSF to give the girl and relatives a chance to see Mahabul Mandal for the last time, a BSF official added.

After hearing their request, the company commander contacted Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) officials for humanitarian reasons. BGB also agreed to BSF's request on humanitarian grounds.The border guards of the two countries then took the daughter of Bangladesh citizen Mahabul Mandal and her relatives to the zero line of the international border. It was arranged to see Mahabul Mandal for the last time there, the BSF officials added.

BSF Public Relations Officer, DIG, South Bengal Border AK Arya said, "The force is always committed to social and humanitarian values. BSF jawans ensure the security of the country day and night at the border. However, this is not their only job."

"They also think about the human and social welfare of the border residents. BSF is committed to uphold humanity and values," quipped Arya.