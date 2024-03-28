Bogus doctor involved in death certificate irregularity earlier held in Mumbai

author img

By PTI

Published : 14 hours ago

Bogus doctor involved in death certificate irregularity earlier held in Mumbai

Crime Branch arrested a doctor for allegedly running a clinic without medical credentials in the Malvani area of northern Mumbai, an official said on Thursday.

Mumbai: A doctor was arrested in Malvani area of northern Mumbai by the Crime Branch for allegedly running a clinic without medical credentials, an official said on Thursday. His wife, who holds a Bachelor of Unani Medicine & Surgery (BUMS) degree, has also been apprehended for keeping medicines that cannot be prescribed by BUMS professionals and for allowing her husband to operate the polyclinic and treat patients, the official said.

"On specific information, Parvez Abdul Aziz Shaikh, who is wanted in connection with a murder case registered in Mulund and was running Aziz Poly Clinic in Malvani area, was held in a raid carried out by the Crime Branch and BMC's medical officer on Wednesday. He used to administer saline and other medicines in vials to patients," he said.

"He has no degrees nor is he registered with Maharashtra Medical Council. He and his wife were taken into custody and handed over to Malvani police for further action. Shaikh was arrested while his wife was allowed to leave after being served a notice," the official informed. He is wanted in a murder case filed at Mulund police station and is named in three other cases, the official added.

"He was practicing illegally in a private hospital situated in Mulund. He was among 17 doctors who signed death certificates of 149 persons who died at that hospital between February 17, 2018 and November 22, 2018. A case of murder was registered at the time on the order of the court," he said.

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Tale of Human-Penguin Friendship: 'Maruti' Finds Home & Solace at Indian Antarctic Station

Holi 2024: How Different States Celebrate the Festival of Colours in India

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

Getting Acne Even in 30s and 40s? Know All Reasons and Treatment

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.