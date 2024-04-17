Boat Capsize Tragedy: J-K Govt Provides Ex-Gratia Relief of Rs 5 Lakh Each to Victims' Families

By PTI

Published : 18 hours ago

The Jammu and Kashmir government has offered ex-gratia relief of Rs five lakh each to the next of kin of victims of a boat capsize tragedy in the Jhelum river.

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday provided an ex-gratia relief of Rs five lakh each to the next of kin of the victims of the boat capsize tragedy.

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, V K Bhiduri and Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Bilal Mohiuddin visited Gandbal and met the families of the victims who drowned in the Jhelum river on Tuesday, an official spokesman said.

He said the officials consoled the loss the life and provided an ex-gratia of Rs five Lakh to the next of kin of each deceased. Six persons drowned in the river while three others are still missing after a boat carrying 19 persons capsized. Ten people were rescued.

  1. Jammu and Kashmir: Six Dead, Three Missing as Boat Capsizes in River Jhelum in Srinagar
  2. Thousands Join Families in Mourning over Loss of Loved Ones in J-K Boat Capsize

