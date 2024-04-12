Black Wheat a Panacea for All Ills; A Farmer in Bihar Reaps Rich Harvest

ETV Bharat's Ujjawal Kumar speaking to a Bihar farmer, who is cultivating black wheat

Muzaffarpur (Bihar): Of late, people have become health conscious and are taking utmost care to stay healthy and fit. People, including the young, are suffering from diabetes and other ailments. Hence, they are searching for a nutritious diet, which keeps their sugar levels under control. Consuming rice will spike sugar levels. Therefore, many people are turning towards wheat, but eating rotis made of black wheat will reduce sugar levels, says Dr Gaurav Verma, consultant of Maxillofacial Surgeon, Maa Janaki Hospital, Muzaffarpur.

Black wheat contains a pigment called anthocyanin, due to which its colour is black. This anthocyanin is a powerful antioxidant, due to which its nutritional value increases. Sugar levels will be reduced by eating bread and rotis made of black wheat. People, who do not have diabetes, can also consume it.

Black wheat is rich in vitamins: Dr Gaurav Verma said that along with vitamins B1, B2, B3, B5, B9, protein and carbohydrates are also found in black wheat. Apart from this, mineral elements like iron, zinc, copper, calcium, potassium, magnesium, selenium and phosphorus are also found. It means if you consume it regularly then it will be beneficial for many types of health problems.

''Black wheat is also very beneficial for blood pressure patients. In a way, it works like anti-hypertensive medicine. Keeps blood pressure low. This means it is a panacea for blood pressure patients. Along with this, consuming it will keep the gut healthy. It will also prevent heart diseases," disclosed Dr Gaurav Verma, consultant Maxillofacial Surgeon, Maa Janaki Hospital, Muzaffarpur.

Do take advice from a dietitian: However, before consuming black wheat, advice from a dietician is necessary. Because the high fibre present in it can cause problems like gas, pain and heartburn and those who are suffering from pneumonia should not consume it.

Black wheat cultivation in Bihar: Anyway, continuous efforts are being made by scientists and the government for reforms in the agricultural sector. Increasing the income of farmers and diverting them towards improved farming is also one of these efforts. It may be recalled that black wheat is being cultivated in Rajasthan and Haryana, but now, black wheat cultivation is getting a new dimension in Muzaffarpur, Bihar.

Farmers had sown these black wheat seeds, which were full of medicinal properties, in their fields only as an experiment. This time they are getting better produce as well as better prices.

Farmer Rajesh Ranjan, a resident of Bhagwatpur of Madvan block of the district, started the cultivation of black wheat after procuring the seeds from Banaras. He said he learnt about black wheat in 2020. Very impressed with it, he decided to cultivate black wheat.

Earning Rs 7 to 8 lakhs: Initially, farmer Rajesh Ranjan cultivated black wheat on two acres of land. Did not use any fertilizers. He did organic farming. There was a good yield in the first year. Today they are producing it in quintals. They earn around Rs 7 to 8 lakhs per year.

"In the beginning, black wheat looks like normal wheat, but when it starts ripening, its colour turns black. Its cultivation costs the same as normal wheat. This wheat, which is cultivated organically, gives good yield. Water and pesticides are used in very little quantity. After the crop is ready, we get a higher price for this wheat in the market than normal wheat,'' Rajesh Ranjan, farmer, Muzaffarpur, said.

Rajesh Ranjan says that currently, he is cultivating black wheat in about 10 katthas. He started with two katthas, but when he got a good yield, he increased the cultivation area. When wheat seeds were procured from Banaras, the cost for two kgs was Rs 500. He had spent another Rs 500 on farming. After this, more than one quintal of wheat was produced. He also teaches free organic farming to local farmers.